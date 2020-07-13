AL
34 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Fremont, CA

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Sundale
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4593 Mildred Dr
4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
286 sqft
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! Utilities Included!!! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont *New Paint *New Flooring *Heating & AC *Utilities Included *Newly remodeled Kitchen *Spacious Landscaped Backyard Sorry No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Fremont
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
2 Units Available
West Murphy
Sands Studio
874 Borregas Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,675
352 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sands Studio in Sunnyvale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Fremont
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
40 Units Available
Loma Linda
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,745
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Ashland
Bayfair Apartments
16077 Ashland Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
800 sqft
A modern community with a large pool area, courtyard and carport. Apartments are recently renovated with walk-in closets, modern appliances, and patio or balcony. Smoke-free homes provided. Near parks and the elementary school.
Last updated July 13 at 05:30am
$
4 Units Available
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at El Portal in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
12 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
824 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
Studio
$1,790
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
435 South 6th Street
435 South 6th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious upstairs studio with breakfast bar kitchen in a gated community with onsite dedicated parking. Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
255 N 5th St 1
255 N 5th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
500 sqft
Rare 1bdrm, landmrk, ++locatn, parkg, gardens,WIFI - Property Id: 314564 This is a one bedroom Victorian apartment in an 1876 San Jose Landmark Building.

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,725
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Commodore
1934 Wave Place
1934 Wave Place, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
*** ROOM 4 RENT - SAN JOSE FOOTHILLS - nice room with hwd floors - ****** This is a ROOM 4 RENT only. Not the whole house ****** San Jose - East Foothills Details: ROOM for rent in a nice spacious home with a private yard.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
West Murphy
974 La Mesa Terrace # B
974 La Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$950
2082 sqft
Looking for a single tenant to share this quiet townhouse near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station in Sunnyvale - A must see, cozy, quiet townhouse located in the center of Sunnyvale near Sunnyvale and Mountain View Caltrain station.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
457 S 10th St Apt 6
457 South 10th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
Spacious One Bedroom/One Bath Downtown Apartment within walking distance to SJSU.

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Burbank
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Southern San Ramon
9084 Craydon Circle - 1
9084 Craydon Circle, San Ramon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
731 sqft
*55+* Sunny Glenn Complex in San Ramon - Applicants Must be *55+" to live in Sunny Glenn Community. Peaceful single story unit available in Sunny Glenn.Property is in the back of the complex with views of the hills. One bedroom and one bath.
Rent Report
Fremont

July 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $2,979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,743 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fremont over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fremont, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,743 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fremont fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Fremont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

