pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
142 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Florin, CA
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Florin
7629 Bogey Court
7629 Bogey Court, Florin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
Recently refreshed 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in Sacramento. Newly painted interior, with energy-saving dual pane windows. Central heat and air conditioning. Private backyard and one-car garage. Pets OK - see pet policy below.
Results within 1 mile of Florin
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Parkway
18 Tristan Cir
18 Tristan Circle, Sacramento, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1646 sqft
A Desirable Floor Plan - This move-in ready home has a private backyard with an open family room concept. Kitchen open to breakfast nook and living/dining combo. Separate family room with wet bar.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Cordova
6500 47th Street
6500 47th Street, Parkway, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
818 sqft
Welcome to Rosedown Apartments! We offer spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes! We are minutes away from downtown Sacramento, shopping, fine dining, and Hwy 99. Rosedown Apartments are designed with you in mind.
Results within 5 miles of Florin
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
South Rosemont
Monte Bello Apartments
4001 S Watt Ave, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1115 sqft
Monte Bello Apartments in Sacramento feature beautifully manicured grounds boasting ample open areas and picnic tables.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
49 Units Available
College-Glen
Rivercrest Apartments
7928 La Riviera Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1176 sqft
Rivercrest Apartments for rent in Sacramento, CA offers one, two and three bedroom apartments with a variety of over-sized restyled and standard interiors and amenities that meet a wide variety of tastes and needs.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Alhambra Triangle
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,465
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
$
6 Units Available
La Riviera
River Blu
8795 La Riviera Dr, La Riviera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,225
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Blu in La Riviera. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
5 Units Available
Campus Commons
La Provence
230 Cadillac Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location on Fair Oaks Boulevard near downtown Sacramento. Interior upgrades include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free community bikes.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Wilhaggin Del Dayo
Selby Ranch Apartment Homes
258 Selby Ranch Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Luxury and sophisticated elegance embrace at Selby Ranch Apartments in Sacramento, Ca. Located minutes from Downtown Sacramento, Hwy 50 and Hwy 80, Selby Ranch has been setting the standard for high class apartment living for over 40 years.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
South Rosemont
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1240 sqft
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
3 Units Available
Ashford Park
132 Fountain Oaks Cir, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1016 sqft
Many amenities for active residents, including a pool and spa, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center and a volleyball area. Spacious units with vaulted ceilings. Near Matsuyama Elementary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
College-Glen
Huntington Apartments
3225 Julliard Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Huntington Apartments in Sacramento. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
South Rosemont
Evergreen Park Apartments
9130 Kiefer Blvd, Rosemont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,446
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
848 sqft
Recently-redesigned apartments now feature granite surfaces and in-unit laundry. The gated community has a fitness center, pools with hot tubs, and a BBQ area. Rosemont Community Park is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Ridge
9551 Butterfield Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bordering the Fremont Canal and a quick trip to the Fremont Flea Market, this community provides residents with garage parking, elevator access and a resident lounge. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
The Angelino
4801 J St, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
996 sqft
A striking, modern adaptation of historical California architecture, The Angelino is the premier luxury lofts in Sacramento, CA.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
1707 35th St Unit B
1707 35th St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Immaculate 2 bedroom cottage in prime location. Less than a 5 minute walk to the best offerings in East Sac. House is updated for modern living with vintage charm original wood floors, glass knobs, etc.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
858 55th St
858 55th Street, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1047 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedrooms/One Bathroom Single Family House in Sacramento.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Sacramento
3523 J St
3523 J Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
550 sqft
Amazing Extraordinary 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 236740 DESCRIPTION: An open floor plan allows great flow from the kitchen to the breakfast nook, and spacious living room.
