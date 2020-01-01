1741 E 65th Street

Amenities

*Beware of Scammers** COZY REMODELED HOUSE FOR RENT - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living room, Formal Dining Room, Oak cabinets & Corian counter tops in Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, porcelain tile floors and custom horizontal wood blinds throughout, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, & automatic yard sprinklers. Beautifully maintained front & back yard with lots of colorful plants & delicious fruit trees. Driveway parking available. Lockable Iron Gates & Gardening service included. Tenant pays for ALL utilities: Electric, Gas & Water. Owner pays for gardening service & trash. Located 1.5 blocks from Huntington Park and a few blocks from Walnut Park's La Alameda Shopping Mall. Surrounded by schools, businesses and transportation. Back House is NOT included in this lease. Move-in cost: Rent + Security Deposit. Application & credit fee is $35 per adult (over 18 yrs). No Pets, No Smoking, No Garage on Property & No Section 8. Be careful of scams. 1 year Lease minimum. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.



ONLY CALL OR TEXT OWNER TERRY @ 562-999-1944. BEWARE OF SCAMS!