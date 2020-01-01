All apartments in Florence-Graham
1741 E 65th Street
1741 E 65th Street

1741 East 65th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 East 65th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Beware of Scammers** COZY REMODELED HOUSE FOR RENT - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living room, Formal Dining Room, Oak cabinets & Corian counter tops in Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Central Heating & Air Conditioning, porcelain tile floors and custom horizontal wood blinds throughout, interior washer & dryer hook-ups, & automatic yard sprinklers. Beautifully maintained front & back yard with lots of colorful plants & delicious fruit trees. Driveway parking available. Lockable Iron Gates & Gardening service included. Tenant pays for ALL utilities: Electric, Gas & Water. Owner pays for gardening service & trash. Located 1.5 blocks from Huntington Park and a few blocks from Walnut Park's La Alameda Shopping Mall. Surrounded by schools, businesses and transportation. Back House is NOT included in this lease. Move-in cost: Rent + Security Deposit. Application & credit fee is $35 per adult (over 18 yrs). No Pets, No Smoking, No Garage on Property & No Section 8. Be careful of scams. 1 year Lease minimum. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.

ONLY CALL OR TEXT OWNER TERRY @ 562-999-1944. BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 E 65th Street have any available units?
1741 E 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1741 E 65th Street have?
Some of 1741 E 65th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 E 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1741 E 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 E 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1741 E 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1741 E 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1741 E 65th Street offers parking.
Does 1741 E 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 E 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 E 65th Street have a pool?
No, 1741 E 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1741 E 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 1741 E 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 E 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 E 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 E 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1741 E 65th Street has units with air conditioning.
