1724 E 85th St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

1724 E 85th St

1724 East 85th Street · (888) 236-1943
Location

1724 East 85th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1875 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this gorgeous new home!! This 5 bedrooms, 3 and 1/2 bathrooms home is a brand new property in a duplex, with no
one living above or below you. You will walk into a spacious open floor plan ground floor with a living/dining room, a kitchen, a
bedroom, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. The upper floor has a master bedroom with a private bathroom, plus three
additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful shaker style cabinets, stainless
steel hood, and quartz counter tops. Bathrooms are finished with beautiful veined tiles and chrome fixtures. The property includes
a 2-car detached garage and additional parking is available in the driveway. Laminate, carpet, and tile floorings. Central heating
and A /C. Central location allows for easy access to major highways and easy commute. Section 8 voucher tenants are welcomed
to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 E 85th St have any available units?
1724 E 85th St has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1724 E 85th St have?
Some of 1724 E 85th St's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 E 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
1724 E 85th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 E 85th St pet-friendly?
No, 1724 E 85th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1724 E 85th St offer parking?
Yes, 1724 E 85th St does offer parking.
Does 1724 E 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 E 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 E 85th St have a pool?
No, 1724 E 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 1724 E 85th St have accessible units?
No, 1724 E 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 E 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 E 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 E 85th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 E 85th St does not have units with air conditioning.
