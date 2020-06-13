Apartment List
/
CA
/
fallbrook
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Royal Glen Drive
218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1623 sqft
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/01/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 E. Mission Rd
2801 East Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2285 sqft
Fallbrook Spanish Style Single level Ranch style home with view deck! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * 3 Bed , 2 Ba., 2285 Square Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2614 Buena Rosa
2614 Buena Rosa, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1390 sqft
COMING SOON 1 July Adorable single story 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/ direct access, inside laundry, dining area off the kitchen, kitchen w/ breakfast bar/island, living room w/ fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Fallbrook

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4121 Pinehurst Court
4121 Pinehurst Court, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
943 sqft
PALA MESA RESORT, AMAZING GOLF COURSE VIEW, MOUNTAIN VIEW, NO FREEWAY NOISE, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUSLY FURNISHED CONDO, UPPER LEVEL, THE BEST LOCATION IN THIS COMMUNITY, VERY NICE FURNITURE, VAULTED CEDAR WOOD CEILING WITH MANY SPOT LIGHTS, LOCATED NEXT

1 of 18

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
3219 Alta Verde Drive (Studio #2)
3219 Alta Verde Drive, San Diego County, CA
Studio
$875
120 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Perfect, Brand New "Tiny Home" Guest Unit on Fully Fenced and Gated Country Property in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1716 sqft
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.

1 of 82

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4732 Panache Drive
4732 Panache Dr, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2461 sqft
Brand New Construction Home in the Lovely Newly Developed Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3485 Fairview Ln
3485 Fairview Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2676 sqft
Charming single story home atop a knoll with fabulous views to the East and North! Country atmosphere but close to the city life.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
25 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
San Luis Rey
8 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Fallbrook, CA

"Three days a week and I'm home at the ranch in Fallbrook with my avocados." (-Martin Milner)

Fallbrook can defy your expectations about Southern California. If you're tired of crowded SoCal cities set right on the beach, this community will charm you. Its main claim to fame centers on avocados, though oak trees and citrus fruit have also shaped this adorable area.

Fallbrook is a small unincorporated community of about 30,000 people. The area, which is located in San Diego County, is known for being the "Avocado Capital of the World." That probably gives you a good idea of the kind of community Fallbrook is: rural, quaint, and green, with a winding road that goes for six miles before coming to a stop at the closest freeway. Since this community is about half an hour from the beach, its temperatures can get up to 100 degrees in the summer, but it does still get the occasional ocean breeze.If you like the idea of affordable housing at least for a California city and being a short drive away from beaches and everything else San Diego has to offer, Fallbrook is a good place to live. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fallbrook, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fallbrook renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fallbrook 1 BedroomsFallbrook 2 BedroomsFallbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFallbrook 3 Bedrooms
Fallbrook Apartments with BalconyFallbrook Apartments with GarageFallbrook Apartments with ParkingFallbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fallbrook Cheap PlacesFallbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsFallbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine