Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fairfax ~ Close to Downtown ~ 2 bedrooms 1 bath ~ Available Now - Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with front and back decks and views!! Lots of light. Central heat & A/C. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen remodeled with new cabinets, new Quartz counter tops & new stainless steel appliances. Skylights in Kitchen and dining area. Newer bamboo floors in living room. Bathroom updated with tile stall shower and new vanity. Looks beautiful!! 2 dedicated off-street parking spaces. This unit is available now!! Please feel free to call us with any questions.



Applications can be downloaded at www.SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com



707-583-7775



BRE#02037927



(RLNE4717607)