All apartments in Eucalyptus Hills
Find more places like 11830 Lakeside Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eucalyptus Hills, CA
/
11830 Lakeside Ave
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

11830 Lakeside Ave

11830 Lakeside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11830 Lakeside Avenue, Eucalyptus Hills, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home Lakeside with RV parking - Single Story Home in Lakeside with detached 2 car garage and additional parking for RV/Boats.

This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Granite counter top space with plenty of storage.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating, lots of windows for fresh air and cross breeze. Home has washer and dryer hook-ups. Gated driveway with plenty of parking in the detached garage. Large yard with beautiful views of the hillside.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (additional deposit required). Pet must be under 25 lbs. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5690617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have any available units?
11830 Lakeside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eucalyptus Hills, CA.
What amenities does 11830 Lakeside Ave have?
Some of 11830 Lakeside Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11830 Lakeside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11830 Lakeside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 Lakeside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11830 Lakeside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11830 Lakeside Ave offers parking.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 Lakeside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have a pool?
No, 11830 Lakeside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have accessible units?
No, 11830 Lakeside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11830 Lakeside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11830 Lakeside Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11830 Lakeside Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CAWinter Gardens, CABostonia, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Alpine, CALa Presa, CABonita, CACoronado, CARancho Santa Fe, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CALake San Marcos, CAImperial Beach, CAFallbrook, CAFrench Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College