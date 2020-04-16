11830 Lakeside Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home Lakeside with RV parking - Single Story Home in Lakeside with detached 2 car garage and additional parking for RV/Boats.



This home has tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances which include a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Granite counter top space with plenty of storage.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating, lots of windows for fresh air and cross breeze. Home has washer and dryer hook-ups. Gated driveway with plenty of parking in the detached garage. Large yard with beautiful views of the hillside.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Small pets okay on approval (additional deposit required). Pet must be under 25 lbs. Sorry No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5690617)