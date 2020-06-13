123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Emeryville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Bayfront and Peninsula
14 Units Available
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,055
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,216
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Central Emeryville
5 Units Available
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,775
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
19 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Longfellow
13 Units Available
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,699
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central Emeryville
4 Units Available
Icon at Park
1401 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,127
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,231
1303 sqft
Modern living near San Francisco in a very walkable neighborhood. Easy access to I-80. Granite counters and in-unit laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community with garage parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central Emeryville
2 Units Available
Icon at Doyle
5540 Doyle St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming apartments with bay views, near Golden Gate. Units have carpets, granite counters and laundry facilities. Gym access, internet and parking. Cats and dogs allowed. A short drive from Silicon Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mosswood
188 Units Available
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Berkeley
15 Units Available
Higby
3015 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,150
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1066 sqft
Luxurious community has lobby and lounge with a bar, controlled-access indoor bike storage, and bocce ball court. Units offer electric ovens, washers and dryers, and dishwashers. Located within walking distance of restaurants and bars.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Shafter
8 Units Available
Idora Apartments
5239 Claremont Ave, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1012 sqft
This upscale, modern community offers easy access to the AC Transit and BART. On-site bike repair system, resident lounge and storage units. Each home includes a private balcony, full-size washer and dryer and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Temescal
7 Units Available
4801 Shattuck
4801 Shattuck Ave, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,278
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,772
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
989 sqft
Smaller community with ample privacy. On-site amenities include a deck with dining area, lounge and lemon trees. Apartments feature stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, washers and dryers, and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Longfellow
6 Units Available
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,250
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Temescal
2 Units Available
47Hundred
4700 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,695
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,380
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Clawson
9 Units Available
Hollis Oak
3250 Hollis Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,125
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,424
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hollis Oak is a modern apartment community located in Oakland. Our newly built beautiful apartment homes are located at the crossroads of Oakland, Emeryville and San Francisco. With easy access to BART makes public transportation a breeze.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Mosswood
349 Units Available
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$3,045
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,375
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,245
976 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1247 Ashby Avenue Unit 1
1247 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
675 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This cozy, unfurnished apartment home property rental is located in a very walkable and bikers paradise West Berkeley neighborhood in Berkeley.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1235 ASHBY AVE Unit A
1235 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
2090 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5
1555 32nd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2431 Seventh Street Unit B
2431 7th St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B
5543 Fremont Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
5543 Fremont Street, Unit B Available 07/15/20 Top floor 3BD/2BA Apartment w/ Parking, Deck, Bike Shed, On-Site Laundry and Pet-Friendly! - Top floor of a lovely duplex with light flooding in from all sides, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with tub

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bushrod
1 Unit Available
629 58th Street
629 58th Street, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
850 sqft
C Available 06/15/20 Bright and spacious town-house style 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom located near Shattuck Ave in the lovely NOBE District. This bright unit is perfect for singles, a small family, roomies and commuters.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bushrod
1 Unit Available
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Emeryville, CA

Finding an apartment in Emeryville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

