73 Apartments for rent in Emeryville, CA with move-in specials
Emeryville is home to Shellmound, which is a huge deposit of shellfish and other animal remains left over from the meals of ancient Native Americans. This archaeological marvel was formed by a settlement that is thought to have begun more than 2,800 years ago. Adding to Shellmound with your own leftovers is frowned upon.
Emeryville is often considered a neighborhood in Oakland, but is actually its own city. With its San Francisco Bay coastline and easy access to the Bay Bridge, University of California and Berkeley, Emeryville is not like most small towns. Though having only 10,080 people in the 2010 census, the city is growing fast, and is home to an impressive list of nationally known businesses, including Jamba Juice, Peet's Coffee and Tea, Clif Bar, Novartis and Pixar Animation Studios. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Emeryville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Emeryville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.