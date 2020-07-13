/
159 Apartments under $2,200 for rent in Emeryville, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,029
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,239
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Longfellow
3900 Adeline
3900 Adeline St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,085
795 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,075
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
917 sqft
3900 Adeline is nestled on the border of Emeryville and Oakland in the vibrant Triangle neighborhood of Emeryville.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
3 Units Available
Longfellow
Bakery Lofts
4700 Adeline Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
838 sqft
Located on the site of the former Remar Bakery in Emeryville, California, this 67,000 square foot building was originally constructed in 1919.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Anchor Drive #432
4 Anchor Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,050
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio Condo Available! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville marina, close to an urban setting: 4 pools, 4 tennis courts, green belts and
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
5 Admiral Drive #209
5 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,850
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Admiral Drive #209 Available 07/15/20 Lovely remodeled studio condo with a courtyard view at resort-like Watergate by the bay! - VACANT AND EASY TO SHOW!! Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 to view.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Triangle
1121 40th St Apt 4405
1121 40th Street, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,080
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in Emeryville 1121 40th St Unit 4405 is close to Shangri-La Vegan, Wally's Cafe (Emeryville), Monster Pho 2, Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub, Nordstrom Rack East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, The Kebabery, Red
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
4 Captain Drive #309
4 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,100
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Sweet Water view studio condo on the 3rd Floor! - Text Auguste to see it @510.421.6994 Come home to resort like Watergate with 4 pools, a gym, tennis courts and more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Admiral Drive #375
2 Admiral Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,895
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Affordable Studio at Watergate - Text or Call Auguste to see it @ (510) 421.
Results within 1 mile of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bushrod
623 57th Street
623 57th Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Book a showing now and visit this nice unfurnished single bedroom and bathroom apartment in the peaceful Bushrod/Temescal area in Oakland, California. The apartment has multiple on street parking spots.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
3027 Filbert St. 1
3027 Filbert Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
West Oakland 1 bed Apartment - Property Id: 178999 Welcome to your urban oasis in West Oakland.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Berkeley
2333 Curtis St A
2333 Curtis Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,020
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Studio Cottage in peaceful garden - Property Id: 118058 Sweet, small, private studio cottage with half loft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Park
6425 ESSEX STREET
6425 Essex Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in Ready - Great 2 bedroom apt that is on the Berkeley/Oakland Border. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5604962)
Results within 5 miles of Emeryville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
68 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
The Uptown
500 William St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,233
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,039
1090 sqft
A short walk from San Pablo Gateway and the Financial District. Beautiful open-plan living with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
25 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,324
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,854
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
2 Units Available
Merritt
Lakeview Towers
201 E 12th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeview Towers in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Downtown Oakland
1515 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
110 sqft
Our community is housed within the historic Julia Morgan YWCA building. Starcity shares the building with the Envision Academy, a charter school located on the first three floors.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
West End
Garden Court Apartments
557 Buena Vista Ave, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
800 sqft
Excellent location, close to amenities like Woodstock Park and Longfellow Elementary. Residents enjoy units with garbage disposal, carpet and bathtubs. Community has carport, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
West End
Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,304
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
967 sqft
We are located 50 yards from the bay. Crab Cove is just short stroll around the corner. The TransBay bus to San Francisco stops just down the street. A short stroll brings you to the waters edge at Crab Cove.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Upper Rockridge
225 Clifton
225 Clifton Street, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 225 Clifton in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Merritt
Vue De Lac Apartments
1600-1612 3rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,695
222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vue De Lac Apartments in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Prescott
Lampwork Lofts
1614 Campbell St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,100
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed in 2014, the award-winning Lampwork Lofts project was the conversion of a historic four-story brick warehouse into 92 for-rent live/work units.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Piedmont Avenue
77 Glen Ave
77 Glen Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,995
361 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The sun always brightens up your day in this sunny Oakland apartment. This stunning building gives light and airy vibes while still maintaining the unique exterior.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
East End
Shoreline
1801 Shoreline Dr, Alameda, CA
Studio
$2,150
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,595
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
950 sqft
Shoreline Apartments is nicely located along Alameda's beautiful Southshore with views of San Francisco Bay and the San Bruno Hills. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from your private balcony or patio or a nice walk to the beautiful sandy beach.
