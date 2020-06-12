/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Verano, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Tuscany Place
244 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bath Apartment with Walk in Closet just minutes from the Sonoma Plaza! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Tuscany Place
204 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Downstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartments - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
166 Tuscany Place
166 Tuscany Place, El Verano, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1200 sqft
Upstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit... We currently accept Short Term Leases! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary.
Results within 1 mile of El Verano
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
68 Arroyo Road
68 Arroyo Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
922 sqft
Attractive Home in Wine Country - $2400/month 2bd/1ba Attractive home in Wine Country. Galley kitchen with gas stove, dining room, living room, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, updated bathroom, off street parking, fenced yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
308 East Thomson
308 East Thomson Avenue, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space - 2bd/1ba Charming home with detached office/work space in back yard. Fireplace, hardwood floors, w/d hook-ups, yard with patio and deck, 1 car garage. Pet nego.
Results within 5 miles of El Verano
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17177 Sonoma Highway
17177 Sonoma Highway, Fetters Hot Springs-Agua Caliente, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Updated Sonoma Highway home with fireplace! Pet Negotiable, Available Now. - Sonoma Properties is now offering for one year lease the property located at 17177 Sonoma Highway, which is a two bedroom, one and a half bathroom property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17095 Brookside Road
17095 Brookside Road, Boyes Hot Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
17095 Brookside Road Available 08/15/20 Furnished Centrally Located in Sonoma Valley, 2 bedroom 1 bath home on 1/2 acre, Available Mid-August - Hello, Video Walk Through Here: https://youtu.
Results within 10 miles of El Verano
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Artisan
55 Maria Dr, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,518
1162 sqft
Urban community with an open-plan living style in the Downtown area. Craftsman-designed community. Resort-like pool, game room. Spacious apartments featuring luxury flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
9 Units Available
The Vineyard Luxury Apartments
1 Lakeville Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
981 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in a scenic location sandwiched between San Francisco and Napa Valley. State-of-the-art fitness center, five swimming pools, tennis court and dog park. Apartments have oversized closets and refrigerators.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Addison Ranch
200 Greenbriar Cir, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
888 sqft
Addison Ranch is situated in the heart of Petaluma. This beautiful community is nestled in a quiet neighborhood near bustling downtown Petaluma, within the prestigious Petaluma School District. Take in some fun at the Washington Square Shopping Center, McDowell Park, and the Lynch Creek Trail.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Altura Apartments
1113 Baywood Drive, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1080 sqft
Altura is a brand new luxury apartment community with a sparkling swimming pool, spectacular fitness center and a 4000 square foot community center for our residents.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14 Alma Ct
14 Alma Court, Petaluma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2bd/1ba unit located near downtown! Move in special - please contact us to discuss! walk- ability score of 10/10.... Top rated shopping & restaurants within minutes!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1835 Adobe Canyon Rd
1835 Adobe Canyon Road, Sonoma County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Artists wine country retreat - Property Id: 173478 Set on a babbling brook this creekside enchanting cottage is the perfect place to reflect, get inspired and create.