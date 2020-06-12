166 Tuscany Place

Amenities
Upstairs Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit... We currently accept Short Term Leases! - Sonoma Point Apartments a step above the ordinary. We have a wonderful community setting spread out on 7 acres with a creek walk way, wild turkeys, our pool and lounging areas. We are located 5 minutes from downtown and shopping areas.
Air conditioning
Central heat
Fireplace
Living room
Dining room
Breakfast nook
Dishwasher
Refrigerator Stove/Oven
Microwave
Laundry Hookups & On-Site coin operated laundry rooms
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Swimming Pool
Carport Parking
Visitor Parking
Water and Trash is included in rent. Tenants are responsible for PG&E and Cable.
We will be conducting Self-Showing viewings upon request, text 707-307-3966. We strongly encourage all prospective tenants to drive by the property prior to setting up a viewing.
(RLNE2137540)