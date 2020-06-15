4574 Canyon Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us(425) 321 0364



Come and see this intimate, unfurnished, single-family home in El Sobrante, California now!



This 1,408-square-foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and a large 1-car detached garage, 2 parking spots along the driveway and on the street.



The well-ventilated and relaxed interior features hardwood and carpeted flooring; skylight/vaulted ceilings, and large windows. The comfy living room has a toasty fireplace tucked in the corner that adds comfort and warmth to the interior. Fine cabinetry for storage, smooth countertop, and appliances such as refrigerator and a silent dishwasher make its large kitchen a convenient place to prepare meals. The comfy bedrooms are bright and airy spaces to sleep. Its chic and clean bathrooms have two vanities, and separate shower, enclosed in a frame-less glass panel; and a bathtub/shower combo partitioned with a shower curtain. The home has installed ceiling fans and forced-air heating for climate control. Included in the rent are brand-new in-unit washer and dryer.



The exterior has a yard and a patio at the back of the house-- perfect places for outdoor activities with the family. It is also near the state park.



Cats and small dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet. Max of 2)



Nearby parks: La Moine Valley View Park, la Monine Valley View Park, and Hilltop Park.



Nearby Schools:

Murphy Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 5/10

Olinda Elementary School - 1.67 miles, 6/10

Aspire Richmond Technology Academy - 1.7 miles, 6/10

Valley View Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 5/10



Bus lines:

74 CCC/Richmond BART/Ford Pt. - 0.1 miles

70 Richmond Pkwy. TC. - Richmond BART - 0.5 miles



(RLNE5821244)