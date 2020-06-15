All apartments in El Sobrante
Find more places like 4574 Canyon Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Sobrante, CA
/
4574 Canyon Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4574 Canyon Rd

4574 Canyon Road · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Sobrante
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA 94803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us(425) 321 0364

Come and see this intimate, unfurnished, single-family home in El Sobrante, California now!

This 1,408-square-foot home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; and a large 1-car detached garage, 2 parking spots along the driveway and on the street.

The well-ventilated and relaxed interior features hardwood and carpeted flooring; skylight/vaulted ceilings, and large windows. The comfy living room has a toasty fireplace tucked in the corner that adds comfort and warmth to the interior. Fine cabinetry for storage, smooth countertop, and appliances such as refrigerator and a silent dishwasher make its large kitchen a convenient place to prepare meals. The comfy bedrooms are bright and airy spaces to sleep. Its chic and clean bathrooms have two vanities, and separate shower, enclosed in a frame-less glass panel; and a bathtub/shower combo partitioned with a shower curtain. The home has installed ceiling fans and forced-air heating for climate control. Included in the rent are brand-new in-unit washer and dryer.

The exterior has a yard and a patio at the back of the house-- perfect places for outdoor activities with the family. It is also near the state park.

Cats and small dogs are allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet. Max of 2)

Nearby parks: La Moine Valley View Park, la Monine Valley View Park, and Hilltop Park.

Nearby Schools:
Murphy Elementary School - 0.92 miles, 5/10
Olinda Elementary School - 1.67 miles, 6/10
Aspire Richmond Technology Academy - 1.7 miles, 6/10
Valley View Elementary School - 0.98 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
74 CCC/Richmond BART/Ford Pt. - 0.1 miles
70 Richmond Pkwy. TC. - Richmond BART - 0.5 miles

(RLNE5821244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 Canyon Rd have any available units?
4574 Canyon Rd has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4574 Canyon Rd have?
Some of 4574 Canyon Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4574 Canyon Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 Canyon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4574 Canyon Rd does offer parking.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4574 Canyon Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 4574 Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 4574 Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4574 Canyon Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4574 Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4574 Canyon Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4574 Canyon Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Sobrante Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Calistoga, CALafayette, CAWindsor, CAAlbany, CACotati, CAEl Verano, CATamalpais-Homestead Valley, CAFairfax, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity