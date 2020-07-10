/
apartments with washer dryer
145 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA with washer-dryer
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of El Sobrante
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,028
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
East Bluff
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
Results within 5 miles of El Sobrante
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,402
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Central
Aventine Apartments
1375 Sycamore Ave, Hercules, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,310
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1136 sqft
Stunning apartments in Central Hercules, just over from Duck Pond Park. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, courtyard, dog grooming area and swimming pool.
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,331
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,839
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
6401 Fairmount Avenue Unit 8
6401 Fairmount Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the heart of El Cerrito. Just a few easy minutes away to commute to and from Downtown El Cerrito.
Marina Bay
2508 Beach Head Way
2508 Beach Head Way, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1344 sqft
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824287)
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove
1725 Liberty St APT 7
1725 Liberty Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
963 sqft
Spacious Condo - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with spacious living room and fireplace. 2 Carport parking and extra storage room. Washer and Dryer on site. Easy walk to Del Norte BART station, and shopping plaza.
1006 Hawthorne Dr
1006 Hawthorne Drive, Rodeo, CA
Studio
$1,950
581 sqft
Spacious Craftsman Style Studio - ALL Utilities Included! - This Beautifully Remodeled Bright Studio in the Rodeo Hills features: 1. Carpet and Hardwood Throughout 2. Beautiful Open Floor Plan with Bay Windows 3.
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
Iron Triangle
675 11th St
675 11th Street, Richmond, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
2300 sqft
Remodeled 5 Bedroom Richmond Home - This amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features: 1. Hardwood Laminate throughout home 2. Completed remodeled Kitchen with Brand New Appliances & Cabinets 3. Large Living Room with Beautiful Marbled Fireplace 4.
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
North and East
335 39th St.#A
335 39th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
600 sqft
Two Bedroom Home With Patio Available Now! - This property was just built from the ground up with a patio and a newly paved driveway! 1) Hardwood floors throughout 2) Quiet Location on Back of Lot 3) Built In Shelving Unit 4) New Kitchen Cabinets
North Berkeley
1911-1913 Berryman St.
1911 Berryman St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
800 sqft
North Berkeley apartment with vintage charm in a quiet off street garden setting. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace and washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent northside location. Off street parking included.
Richmond Annex
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.
North and East
708 38th Street
708 38th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1199 sqft
708 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Spacious Two Bedroom + Bonus Room House in Richmond!! EVERYTHING BRAND NEW! - 1,199 sq ft 2 bed + large bonus room/ 1 bath single family house in Richmond.
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.
