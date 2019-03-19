All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

713 Bayonne ST

713 Bayonne Street · No Longer Available
Location

713 Bayonne Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Open Plan 4 bedroom House with Pool, walk to Downtown and School - This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms Open floor plan on one level, spacious entertaining home inside and out! Sparkling pool with ample outside entertaining area. Located on a great family friendly street safe for kids to play and very close to schools and downtown shopping and dining.The house has a great lay out with a large master with patio doors to the pool area and 3
other large bedrooms.

4 Bedroom
2 Bath
Family Room with Fireplace
Open plan Dining Room
Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Wood flooring throughout the house
Laundry Room with washer/dryer hook up
2-car garage plus 2 car driveway parking

(RLNE4696043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Bayonne ST have any available units?
713 Bayonne ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 713 Bayonne ST have?
Some of 713 Bayonne ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Bayonne ST currently offering any rent specials?
713 Bayonne ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Bayonne ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Bayonne ST is pet friendly.
Does 713 Bayonne ST offer parking?
Yes, 713 Bayonne ST offers parking.
Does 713 Bayonne ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Bayonne ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Bayonne ST have a pool?
Yes, 713 Bayonne ST has a pool.
Does 713 Bayonne ST have accessible units?
No, 713 Bayonne ST does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Bayonne ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Bayonne ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Bayonne ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Bayonne ST does not have units with air conditioning.
