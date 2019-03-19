713 Bayonne ST

Amenities
Beautiful Open Plan 4 bedroom House with Pool, walk to Downtown and School - This beautifully remodeled home offers 4 bedrooms Open floor plan on one level, spacious entertaining home inside and out! Sparkling pool with ample outside entertaining area. Located on a great family friendly street safe for kids to play and very close to schools and downtown shopping and dining.The house has a great lay out with a large master with patio doors to the pool area and 3
other large bedrooms.
4 Bedroom
2 Bath
Family Room with Fireplace
Open plan Dining Room
Newer Kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Wood flooring throughout the house
Laundry Room with washer/dryer hook up
2-car garage plus 2 car driveway parking
(RLNE4696043)