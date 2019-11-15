All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 417 E. Sycamore Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
417 E. Sycamore Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

417 E. Sycamore Avenue

417 East Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

417 East Sycamore Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful House 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - A charming mid-century single-story three bedroom, two bath home, with an attached 2-car garage, on a quiet street in El Segundo. New noise-proof windows throughout, as well as new carpet and paint. The kitchen has been completely remodeled, with lots of storage. Large patio deck off the family room, overlooking the spacious backyard, complete with a separate area with mature fruit trees & green lawn space. The deck is the perfect place to sit and enjoy morning coffee or host a backyard BBQ, or just relax and watch airplanes. Heat, air-conditioning, and an alarm system.

This gorgeous home has all the benefits of Southern California Living in a wonderful community in EL Segundo near everything, beach, community, LAX airport and employment center & world class shopping & restaurants.

Looking for qualified tenants only with good rental & credit history as follows: FICO Credit scores over 650 and tenant shall make a minimum of 2.5 X the months rent amount. FIRST come first served. Property can be shown on weekends SAT/SUN upon appointment only please text contact below.
MANAGED BY TR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5261277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
417 E. Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 417 E. Sycamore Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 E. Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 E. Sycamore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 E. Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 E. Sycamore Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 E. Sycamore Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles