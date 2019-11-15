417 E. Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage pet friendly

Beautiful House 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - A charming mid-century single-story three bedroom, two bath home, with an attached 2-car garage, on a quiet street in El Segundo. New noise-proof windows throughout, as well as new carpet and paint. The kitchen has been completely remodeled, with lots of storage. Large patio deck off the family room, overlooking the spacious backyard, complete with a separate area with mature fruit trees & green lawn space. The deck is the perfect place to sit and enjoy morning coffee or host a backyard BBQ, or just relax and watch airplanes. Heat, air-conditioning, and an alarm system.



This gorgeous home has all the benefits of Southern California Living in a wonderful community in EL Segundo near everything, beach, community, LAX airport and employment center & world class shopping & restaurants.



Looking for qualified tenants only with good rental & credit history as follows: FICO Credit scores over 650 and tenant shall make a minimum of 2.5 X the months rent amount. FIRST come first served. Property can be shown on weekends SAT/SUN upon appointment only please text contact below.

MANAGED BY TR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5261277)