Newly updated 1 bedroom/1 bath 600sqft house located close to all that beautiful downtown El Segundo has to offer. Engineered floors throughout, new kitchen cupboards, granite counters with newer stove and refrigerator. Brand new heat and A/C combination unit. Washer and dryer are included. Plenty of parking with a single car enclosed garage plus two additional parking spaces. Private yard. Small pet will be considered. 1 year minimum lease