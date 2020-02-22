1437 E Maple Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is located in the heart of El Segundo. The house comes with 2 master bedrooms, built in closets, that include plenty of storage space. The backyard is great for entertainment/ or making memories with your children. Italian tile throughout the house. Fire place in family and living room. Large dining room overlooking the yard. Central air and heating. Short walk to public transit, close to major freeways, LAX airport, parks and award winning schools in town.



Utilities not included in rent.

Gardener and Trash paid by owner



.



Call marquesita at 310-200-4794. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.