El Segundo, CA
1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:35 AM

1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H

1225 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1225 East Grand Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H Available 08/01/19 Unique Loft Two Bedroom or One Bedroom Plus Commercial Office Space in Smoky Hollow! - Located less than 2 miles from the beach, this elegant 2-bedroom, 2 bath is fit for any renter. The historic Main Street is less than a mile away, providing easy access to El Segundos best restaurants and bars, including the notorious El Segundo Brewing Company. This unit is perfect for families with El Segundo Middle School under a quarter of a mile away and El Segundo High School less than one mile away. The property provides easy access to the 1, 105,405 and is a comfortable distance to LAX. A steam shower and private balcony in the master bedroom are amazing additions you are sure to enjoy, and the spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. The roof deck is a tranquil space to relax and spend time with family and friends as you take in the breathtaking panoramic views of the beach, city, mountains. Lovely parks, Ralphs, and other shopping areas are just minutes away, this unit truly has it all!

Unit Features:

- Spectacular Natural Light.
- One mile from the Beach.
- Roof Deck with Panoramic city and mountain views.
- Private 2 Car Garage with Private Entrance.
- Amazing Open Floor Plan ready for Entertaining.
- Fully Appointed Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.
- Ground Floor Office/2nd Bedroom Suite.
- Private balcony off the Master Bedroom.
- Washer/Dryer Included.

Please contact Daisy at 310-606-5894 Ext. 408

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3371513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have any available units?
1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have?
Some of 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H currently offering any rent specials?
1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H pet-friendly?
No, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H offer parking?
Yes, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H offers parking.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have a pool?
No, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H does not have a pool.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have accessible units?
No, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H does not have units with air conditioning.
