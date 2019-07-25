Amenities

1225 E. Grand Avenue Suite H Available 08/01/19 Unique Loft Two Bedroom or One Bedroom Plus Commercial Office Space in Smoky Hollow! - Located less than 2 miles from the beach, this elegant 2-bedroom, 2 bath is fit for any renter. The historic Main Street is less than a mile away, providing easy access to El Segundos best restaurants and bars, including the notorious El Segundo Brewing Company. This unit is perfect for families with El Segundo Middle School under a quarter of a mile away and El Segundo High School less than one mile away. The property provides easy access to the 1, 105,405 and is a comfortable distance to LAX. A steam shower and private balcony in the master bedroom are amazing additions you are sure to enjoy, and the spacious living room is perfect for entertaining. The roof deck is a tranquil space to relax and spend time with family and friends as you take in the breathtaking panoramic views of the beach, city, mountains. Lovely parks, Ralphs, and other shopping areas are just minutes away, this unit truly has it all!



Unit Features:



- Spectacular Natural Light.

- One mile from the Beach.

- Roof Deck with Panoramic city and mountain views.

- Private 2 Car Garage with Private Entrance.

- Amazing Open Floor Plan ready for Entertaining.

- Fully Appointed Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances.

- Ground Floor Office/2nd Bedroom Suite.

- Private balcony off the Master Bedroom.

- Washer/Dryer Included.



Please contact Daisy at 310-606-5894 Ext. 408



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3371513)