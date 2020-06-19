All apartments in El Dorado Hills
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.

2731 Tam Oshanter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Tam Oshanter Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for all ages and lovers of the outdoors. Features include a two car garage, an enormous downstairs deck, as well as an upstairs balcony, and over 1/3 of an acre of land below. This home is a perfect place for anyone looking to enjoy everything that's wonderful about El Dorado Hills, so call us ASAP to schedule a showing!

Rental Criteria:
700 Credit Score
Verifiable income 2.5 times the rent
Good rental history

Make this place your home today! You can apply online through our website at www.abornpowers.com

(RLNE5285010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have any available units?
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Dorado Hills, CA.
Is 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have a pool?
No, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
