2731 Tam O'Shanter Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Home in El Dorado Hills! - Come see the beautiful views from this peaceful home in El Dorado Hills. With access to a lovely walking path into the hills, and close proximity to great schools in the area, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for all ages and lovers of the outdoors. Features include a two car garage, an enormous downstairs deck, as well as an upstairs balcony, and over 1/3 of an acre of land below. This home is a perfect place for anyone looking to enjoy everything that's wonderful about El Dorado Hills, so call us ASAP to schedule a showing!



Rental Criteria:

700 Credit Score

Verifiable income 2.5 times the rent

Good rental history



Make this place your home today! You can apply online through our website at www.abornpowers.com



(RLNE5285010)