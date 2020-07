Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bed / 2.5 bath El Dorado Hills Home - You must come see this one - El Dorado Hills Charmer, large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the amenities, this one will not last long, close to shopping, freeway and schools.



Tenant pays all utilities including landscaping, Owner pay's HOA, No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



