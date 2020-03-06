All apartments in East Whittier
12310 Cullman Avenue

12310 Cullman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12310 Cullman Avenue, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
A place you can call home! Finally, a home with a beautiful back yard that can host parties or you can spend time relaxing in. Upon entering you're greeted by open living space. With the clean and bright kitchen on your left, you have an expansive dining area for gathering! It flows from the entrance into the large living room with a cozy fireplace! Hardwood flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms have adequate closet space and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom suite as well! The beautiful landscape that surrounds the home in the front and back shows the care this home has seen over the years. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have any available units?
12310 Cullman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
Is 12310 Cullman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12310 Cullman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 Cullman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue offer parking?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have a pool?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12310 Cullman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12310 Cullman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
