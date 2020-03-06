12310 Cullman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

A place you can call home! Finally, a home with a beautiful back yard that can host parties or you can spend time relaxing in. Upon entering you're greeted by open living space. With the clean and bright kitchen on your left, you have an expansive dining area for gathering! It flows from the entrance into the large living room with a cozy fireplace! Hardwood flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All 3 bedrooms have adequate closet space and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom suite as well! The beautiful landscape that surrounds the home in the front and back shows the care this home has seen over the years. Come take a look!