Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:36 PM

110 Apartments for rent in East San Gabriel, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East San Gabriel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
6721 Rosemead Boulevard
6721 Rosemead Boulevard, East San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1525 sqft
Wonderful location, near schools, shopping and minutes to 210 and 10 freeways. Come see this renovated townhome with 3 bedrooms and over 1500 square feet. You will enjoy this back unit that offers an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of East San Gabriel
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Michilinda Park
1 Unit Available
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy your own personal oasis at The Huntington at Pasadena apartment homes. Nestled in the foothills of Pasadena, our community combines traditional style with modern luxuries.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
San Marino
1 Unit Available
521 La Paz Drive
521 La Paz Drive, San Pasqual, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3254 sqft
This stunning two-story home, completed in 2018 with ground-up construction, was designed by Carl Anders Troedsson and built by Premier General Contractors Inc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2040 sqft
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
723 Fairview Avenue
723 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Two stories home in the highly desirable area of Arcadia. This house has 2,072 sq.ft. of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths built in 1999.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
North of Mission Drive
1 Unit Available
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
East of Smith Park
1 Unit Available
116 Del Marino Place
116 Del Marino Place, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1161 sqft
Newer Townhouse style unit in the Heart of San Gabriel! Only three units at the end of a cul-de-sac. Located close to Smith Park and Transportation, this home has 2 bedrooms and a Loft that can be an office, den or playroom and 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of East San Gabriel
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Downtown Pasadena
4 Units Available
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,188
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
17 Units Available
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,815
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Pasadena
5 Units Available
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,013
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,063
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Downtown Pasadena
16 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,513
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Lake
4 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,875
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
6 Units Available
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in East San Gabriel, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for East San Gabriel renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

