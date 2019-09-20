14414 S. Harris

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single family 3 bedroom /1 bath - ***OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 11 2019 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM



Shown by appointment only.



This is a wonderful refurbished home is a residential area, it has 3 bedrooms 1 bath with large living room. With a fireplace for cold winter nights, new blinds thru-out and beautiful new laminated floors. Two bedrooms are large and one is smaller but adequate. An air conditioner in the master bedroom, room for kitchen table and chairs, stove, refrigerator and laundry area with a washer and dryer. The bathroom includes bathtub and shower. Gated, front and rear yard and detached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. 1-year lease

Rent : $2,300.00 Deposit: $2,300.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.



(RLNE5118306)