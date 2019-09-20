All apartments in East Rancho Dominguez
East Rancho Dominguez, CA
14414 S. Harris
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

14414 S. Harris

14414 South Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14414 South Harris Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221
East Compton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family 3 bedroom /1 bath - ***OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 11 2019 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM

Shown by appointment only.

This is a wonderful refurbished home is a residential area, it has 3 bedrooms 1 bath with large living room. With a fireplace for cold winter nights, new blinds thru-out and beautiful new laminated floors. Two bedrooms are large and one is smaller but adequate. An air conditioner in the master bedroom, room for kitchen table and chairs, stove, refrigerator and laundry area with a washer and dryer. The bathroom includes bathtub and shower. Gated, front and rear yard and detached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. 1-year lease
Rent : $2,300.00 Deposit: $2,300.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

(RLNE5118306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14414 S. Harris have any available units?
14414 S. Harris doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Rancho Dominguez, CA.
What amenities does 14414 S. Harris have?
Some of 14414 S. Harris's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14414 S. Harris currently offering any rent specials?
14414 S. Harris is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14414 S. Harris pet-friendly?
No, 14414 S. Harris is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Rancho Dominguez.
Does 14414 S. Harris offer parking?
Yes, 14414 S. Harris offers parking.
Does 14414 S. Harris have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14414 S. Harris offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14414 S. Harris have a pool?
No, 14414 S. Harris does not have a pool.
Does 14414 S. Harris have accessible units?
No, 14414 S. Harris does not have accessible units.
Does 14414 S. Harris have units with dishwashers?
No, 14414 S. Harris does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14414 S. Harris have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14414 S. Harris has units with air conditioning.
