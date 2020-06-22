829 Donohoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor. You would be amazed how much you could do with that space. Perfect for a working professional, a student or a couple.

Walking distance to IKEA, Starbucks and Ravenswood Shopping Center. Enjoy the modern living of this convenient location, minutes from major highways & cities. Fresh interior paint, refinished kitchen cabinets and new carpet. Affordable spacious home in the mid-Peninsula!

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a four bedroom house in East Palo Alto. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.