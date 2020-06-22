All apartments in East Palo Alto
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

829 Donohoe St

829 Donohoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor. You would be amazed how much you could do with that space. Perfect for a working professional, a student or a couple.
Walking distance to IKEA, Starbucks and Ravenswood Shopping Center. Enjoy the modern living of this convenient location, minutes from major highways & cities. Fresh interior paint, refinished kitchen cabinets and new carpet. Affordable spacious home in the mid-Peninsula!
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a four bedroom house in East Palo Alto. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $1,250/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Donohoe St have any available units?
829 Donohoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Palo Alto, CA.
What amenities does 829 Donohoe St have?
Some of 829 Donohoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Donohoe St currently offering any rent specials?
829 Donohoe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Donohoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Donohoe St is pet friendly.
Does 829 Donohoe St offer parking?
No, 829 Donohoe St does not offer parking.
Does 829 Donohoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Donohoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Donohoe St have a pool?
No, 829 Donohoe St does not have a pool.
Does 829 Donohoe St have accessible units?
No, 829 Donohoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Donohoe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Donohoe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Donohoe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 829 Donohoe St has units with air conditioning.
