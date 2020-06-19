731 Weeks St

Amenities

PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...linens, fully stocked kitchen-ready for your move in! All utilities included in the rent-property backs up to an apartment complex. Master walk in closet is wall to wall with additional shelving. Please no pets and no smoking. Limited to maximum of three residents.

Very short distance to Amazon, Google, Facebook, etc. Take a drive by the exterior and then let us hear from you.



No Pets Allowed



