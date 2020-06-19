All apartments in East Palo Alto
Find more places like 731 Weeks St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Palo Alto, CA
/
731 Weeks St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

731 Weeks St

731 Weeks Street · (408) 272-4100 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Palo Alto
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

731 Weeks Street, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
4 Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 731 Weeks St · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
parking
walk in closets
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
PERFECTLY LOCATED COZY COTTAGE IN MAJOR TECH AREA - This well appointed and fully furnished cottage awaits you-consider private parking for one car, enclosed back yard, small storage space in back yard, additional storage in attic, everything here...linens, fully stocked kitchen-ready for your move in! All utilities included in the rent-property backs up to an apartment complex. Master walk in closet is wall to wall with additional shelving. Please no pets and no smoking. Limited to maximum of three residents.
Very short distance to Amazon, Google, Facebook, etc. Take a drive by the exterior and then let us hear from you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5768025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Weeks St have any available units?
731 Weeks St has a unit available for $2,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 Weeks St have?
Some of 731 Weeks St's amenities include all utils included, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Weeks St currently offering any rent specials?
731 Weeks St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Weeks St pet-friendly?
No, 731 Weeks St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 731 Weeks St offer parking?
Yes, 731 Weeks St does offer parking.
Does 731 Weeks St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Weeks St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Weeks St have a pool?
No, 731 Weeks St does not have a pool.
Does 731 Weeks St have accessible units?
No, 731 Weeks St does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Weeks St have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Weeks St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Weeks St have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Weeks St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 731 Weeks St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
5 Newell Road
East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Similar Pages

East Palo Alto 1 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms
East Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto Dog Friendly Apartments
East Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA
Capitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity