All apartments in East Palo Alto
Find more places like 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Palo Alto, CA
/
1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

1324 Camellia Drive · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Palo Alto
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1324 Camellia Drive, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed8a4818f6f1752fadaaae1 * Stunning complete remodel with updated plumbing and mechanical systems
* Open floor plan
* Luxury kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counters
* Stainless steel appliances - Gas range, hood and dishwasher
* Master bedroom suite
* New Kohler toilets in all bathrooms
* Luxurious hardwood floors
* Huge back yard with exotic bamboo trees
* Beautiful new Fence
* New dual pane windows
* New Central Heating system
* Recessed lights
* New water heater
* Beautiful low maintenance front yard
* Interior designer chosen materials
* Close to Facebook, Amazon campus
* Close to IKEA and Home Depot
* Close to Stanford University and Stanford hospital
* Move in ready
* A true gem
* All work was completed with permits

Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electricity, Water & Garbage.

(RLNE5835843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have any available units?
1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have?
Some of 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 offer parking?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have a pool?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have accessible units?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
5 Newell Road
East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Similar Pages

East Palo Alto 1 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms
East Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto Dog Friendly Apartments
East Palo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA
Capitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAEast Foothills, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CAMillbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity