1324 Camellia Dr, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed8a4818f6f1752fadaaae1 * Stunning complete remodel with updated plumbing and mechanical systems
* Open floor plan
* Luxury kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counters
* Stainless steel appliances - Gas range, hood and dishwasher
* Master bedroom suite
* New Kohler toilets in all bathrooms
* Luxurious hardwood floors
* Huge back yard with exotic bamboo trees
* Beautiful new Fence
* New dual pane windows
* New Central Heating system
* Recessed lights
* New water heater
* Beautiful low maintenance front yard
* Interior designer chosen materials
* Close to Facebook, Amazon campus
* Close to IKEA and Home Depot
* Close to Stanford University and Stanford hospital
* Move in ready
* A true gem
* All work was completed with permits
Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Electricity, Water & Garbage.
(RLNE5835843)