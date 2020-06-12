/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Los Angeles, CA
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
823 N Humphreys Av Rear
823 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Recently Remodled Single Family Residence -East LA - Property Id: 105045 Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
109 N Humphreys Ave
109 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner Lot home - Property Id: 70922 Beautiful home with new kitchen appliances and wood cabinets, new carpeting throughout the house and updated bathroom. Corner lot location. Onsite parking.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1335 S Woods Avenue
1335 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
MODERN COMPLETE REMODELED DUPLEX, 2BEDROOM, 1BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY CLOSET, NEW GAS STOVE AND MICROWAVE, WALL AC & HEAT UNIT, ONSITE PARKING.
Results within 1 mile of East Los Angeles
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyle Heights
1 Unit Available
815 N. Mott Street 17
815 North Mott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious apartments near downtown - Property Id: 85428 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85428 Property Id 85428 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813347)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1618 Tremont Street
1618 Tremont Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM +1 BATH IN HEART OF THE CITY! - ****MOVE IN SPECIAL SAVINGS OF $300 FOR FIRST 4 MONTHS***** Spacious Two Bedroom that is centrally located that is ideal for a family.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of East Los Angeles
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Historic Cultural
14 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
23 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1324 sqft
Centrally located in the Financial District. Within walking distance to 7th Street station. Loft-style apartments with island kitchens and walk-in closets in a property boasting an on-site restaurant and a rooftop lounge with downtown views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
9 Units Available
Jia
639 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,788
1242 sqft
Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and local bus lines. Right at entrance to Chinatown and next to Starbucks. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
9 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,586
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
5 Units Available
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1120 sqft
Located in the heart of LA's Little Tokyo. Modern apartments have patio/balcony, modern kitchen, bathtub and lots of storage. Community is pet-friendly and includes pool, sauna and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
7 Units Available
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1335 sqft
Located in the Little Tokyo district of LA, close to E 1st St. Luxury apartments have a bathtub, patio/balcony and fireplace. Resident amenities include a sauna, a pool and a hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Historic Cultural
21 Units Available
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Historic Cultural
6 Units Available
Hikari
375 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,641
1039 sqft
Situated in Little Tokyo on E 2nd St. Luxury apartment homes have walk-in closets, laundry facilities and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community offers a pool, a concierge service and a fire pit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Historic Cultural
41 Units Available
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1023 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Los Angeles
179 Units Available
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,020
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
222 Units Available
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,859
1123 sqft
The newest collection of luxury rental residences inspired by DTLA life. Introducting Hope + Flower, two beautifully modern towers located in the heart of LA’s coveted Entertainment District.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Historic Cultural
62 Units Available
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
1086 sqft
Imagine a home where the fine art of living has been perfected. Welcome to The Orsini, home to the best apartments in downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Historic Cultural
27 Units Available
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1115 sqft
Pet-friendly community in the center of Little Tokyo, with downtown LA views. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens and private outdoor areas. Property offers multiple courtyards, fitness facilities, social lounges, and DIY workshops.