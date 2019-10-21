All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 501 South Fetterly Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
501 South Fetterly Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

501 South Fetterly Avenue

501 South Fetterly Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

501 South Fetterly Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Its a mini market/Meat Market 2000 sq ft. Has a cold room $2400.00/mo a lot of foot traffic
323-974-6119

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-los-angeles-ca?lid=12505763

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have any available units?
501 South Fetterly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 501 South Fetterly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 South Fetterly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 South Fetterly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingEast Los Angeles Cheap Apartments
East Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles