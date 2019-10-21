Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
501 South Fetterly Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
501 South Fetterly Avenue
501 South Fetterly Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
501 South Fetterly Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Its a mini market/Meat Market 2000 sq ft. Has a cold room $2400.00/mo a lot of foot traffic
323-974-6119
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/east-los-angeles-ca?lid=12505763
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5096386)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have any available units?
501 South Fetterly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 501 South Fetterly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 South Fetterly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 South Fetterly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 South Fetterly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 South Fetterly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
