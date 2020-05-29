4051 Princeton Street

Amenities

A beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath that's been fully renovated is now available in East Los Angels. This home comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, upgraded bathrooms, air conditioning, new paint and with plenty of closet space. A small side yard with citrus trees. One-car garage included that is accessed from the driveway. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in East Los Angeles and just a short drive to the Arts District and Downtown hot spots! Located near public transportation! Less than a mile from the Metro Gold Line Park and Ride.