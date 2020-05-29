All apartments in East Los Angeles
4051 Princeton Street

4051 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4051 Princeton Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90023
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath that's been fully renovated is now available in East Los Angels. This home comes equipped with an updated kitchen featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher), new custom cabinetry and quartz countertops. The unit has beautiful flooring throughout, washer and dryer in unit, upgraded bathrooms, air conditioning, new paint and with plenty of closet space. A small side yard with citrus trees. One-car garage included that is accessed from the driveway. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Conveniently located in East Los Angeles and just a short drive to the Arts District and Downtown hot spots! Located near public transportation! Less than a mile from the Metro Gold Line Park and Ride.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Princeton Street have any available units?
4051 Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 4051 Princeton Street have?
Some of 4051 Princeton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Princeton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4051 Princeton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4051 Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4051 Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 4051 Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4051 Princeton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 4051 Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 4051 Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 Princeton Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4051 Princeton Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4051 Princeton Street has units with air conditioning.

