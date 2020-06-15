1282 S Mcbride Ave

Amenities
1282 - Property Id: 258263
- Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building
- Central AC and heating throughout the home
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
- 2 uncovered designated parking spaces
- Built in 2014
Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs with all bedrooms and additional bathroom upstairs. Building is detached from front unit for added privacy. I have a spare fridge and stove if needed.
- 10 minute walk (0.5 miles) from lots of shopping and restaurants on Whittier Blvd
- 10 minute drive (5 miles) from Downtown LA
- 1.5 miles away from the Citadel Outlets
- Markets, taco stands, gas stations, Target all nearby for your convenience
Pets - ONE housebroken pet under 25 pounds with landlord approval okay. Non-refundable pet deposit of $1,000 required.
Public Schools within a 1 mile radius:
Ford Boulevard Elementary School
David Wark Griffith Middle School
James A. Garfield Senior High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258263
Property Id 258263
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5693753)