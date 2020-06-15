1282 S Mcbride Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

- Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building

- Central AC and heating throughout the home

- Washer/dryer hook-ups

- 2 uncovered designated parking spaces

- Built in 2014



Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs with all bedrooms and additional bathroom upstairs. Building is detached from front unit for added privacy. I have a spare fridge and stove if needed.



- 10 minute walk (0.5 miles) from lots of shopping and restaurants on Whittier Blvd

- 10 minute drive (5 miles) from Downtown LA

- 1.5 miles away from the Citadel Outlets

- Markets, taco stands, gas stations, Target all nearby for your convenience



Pets - ONE housebroken pet under 25 pounds with landlord approval okay. Non-refundable pet deposit of $1,000 required.



Public Schools within a 1 mile radius:

Ford Boulevard Elementary School

David Wark Griffith Middle School

James A. Garfield Senior High School

No Dogs Allowed



