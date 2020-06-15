All apartments in East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1282 S Mcbride Ave

1282 Mcbride Avenue · (323) 592-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
1282 - Property Id: 258263

- Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building
- Central AC and heating throughout the home
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
- 2 uncovered designated parking spaces
- Built in 2014

Living room, kitchen, laundry, and bathroom downstairs with all bedrooms and additional bathroom upstairs. Building is detached from front unit for added privacy. I have a spare fridge and stove if needed.

- 10 minute walk (0.5 miles) from lots of shopping and restaurants on Whittier Blvd
- 10 minute drive (5 miles) from Downtown LA
- 1.5 miles away from the Citadel Outlets
- Markets, taco stands, gas stations, Target all nearby for your convenience

Pets - ONE housebroken pet under 25 pounds with landlord approval okay. Non-refundable pet deposit of $1,000 required.

Public Schools within a 1 mile radius:
Ford Boulevard Elementary School
David Wark Griffith Middle School
James A. Garfield Senior High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258263
Property Id 258263

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5693753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have any available units?
1282 S Mcbride Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have?
Some of 1282 S Mcbride Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 S Mcbride Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1282 S Mcbride Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 S Mcbride Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1282 S Mcbride Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1282 S Mcbride Ave does offer parking.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 S Mcbride Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have a pool?
No, 1282 S Mcbride Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have accessible units?
No, 1282 S Mcbride Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1282 S Mcbride Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1282 S Mcbride Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1282 S Mcbride Ave has units with air conditioning.
