120 N Rowan Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Check out this remodeled/ new in the back duplex, separate from one another, in the heart of boyle heights, ready to occupy! Unit brand new two story. 4 beds with 3.5 baths. Separate from the front, same amenities. New cement in back, privately fenced side entry, along with own side yard for entertaining. Minutes to dtla, lac & usc medical centers, courthouses, art district, little tokyo, nightlife, transportation, schools, mta, and easy access to 5, 10, 710, 60 fwys. Move quickly and call this home to start the summer!



