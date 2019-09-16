All apartments in East Los Angeles
120 N Rowan Ave

120 North Rowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

120 North Rowan Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this remodeled/ new in the back duplex, separate from one another, in the heart of boyle heights, ready to occupy! Unit brand new two story. 4 beds with 3.5 baths. Separate from the front, same amenities. New cement in back, privately fenced side entry, along with own side yard for entertaining. Minutes to dtla, lac & usc medical centers, courthouses, art district, little tokyo, nightlife, transportation, schools, mta, and easy access to 5, 10, 710, 60 fwys. Move quickly and call this home to start the summer!

(RLNE4915874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N Rowan Ave have any available units?
120 N Rowan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 120 N Rowan Ave have?
Some of 120 N Rowan Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N Rowan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Rowan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Rowan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 N Rowan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 120 N Rowan Ave offers parking.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N Rowan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave have a pool?
No, 120 N Rowan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave have accessible units?
No, 120 N Rowan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N Rowan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N Rowan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 N Rowan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
