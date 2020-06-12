/
3 bedroom apartments
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA
East Foothills
3939 Altadena Ln
3939 Altadena Lane, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
2250 sqft
Three-bedroom single-family home available for immediate move-in! Features: - 3 bed/2bath - Washer and dryer included - Carport parking More pictures and info coming soon! Rental Terms: $49 App Fee Per Adult.
Gawain-Percivale
3225 Tristian Avenue
3225 Tristian Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1115 sqft
3225 Tristian Avenue San Jose, CA 95127 - This property is available NOW. This single story house ideally located in San Jose features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage with a garage door opener.
Penitencia
3014 Crystal Creek Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95133
3014 Crystal Creek Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1728 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6b27f0c4b7042814b1cbd Tenant pays all utilities and services (RLNE5807029)
Penitencia
851 Kyle St
851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1728 sqft
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930 Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time.
McKay-Ringwood
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,801
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Downtown San Jose
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,165
1025 sqft
470 Apartments is conveniently located in the heart of downtown San Jose, with easy access to the 280, 101, and 680 freeways.
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,585
1402 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Mayfair North
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1117 sqft
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1676 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Piedmont
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132
1906 Queen Mary Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1176 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas.
Murillo
3287 Ruffino Ln
3287 Ruffino Lane, San Jose, CA
Available 07/01/20 Rare chance to rent a beautiful family house 95148 - Property Id: 286972 Live in a mansion. Rare chance to live in this elegant, gorgeous, spacious and comfortable home in Evergreen Foothills with top rated schools.
Quimby
3532 Rollingside Drive
3532 Rollingside Drive, San Jose, CA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in the Evergreen Hills of San Jose - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in the Evergreen Hills of San Jose.
Terrace Hill
3607 Flint Creek Dr
3607 Flint Creek Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1622 sqft
Peaceful 3 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated community- 3607 Flint Creek Dr, San Jose - This is a rare find- End unit townhouse in gated community with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage.
Heritage
2886 Damico Drive
2886 D'amico Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
954 sqft
3 bed 2 bath home close to major freeways and short drive to downtown in San Jose. - This beautiful home offers over 954 sf of living space. Minutes from shopping, Lake Cunningham Regional park and a short drive to downtown San Jose.
Commodore
2106 Port Way
2106 Port Way, San Jose, CA
Great 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom, 2206 square foot home in a nice neighborhood.
Lanai-Cunningham
1944 Panama Ave, San Jose, CA, US, 95122
1944 Panama Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1100 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
12410 Mabury Rd, San Jose, CA, US, 95133
12410 Mabury Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
163 Rodrigues Ave
163 Rodrigues Avenue, Milpitas, CA
Bright, Spacious, Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas - Come see this bright and spacious, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Milpitas with living and family rooms, kitchen eating area, and formal dining room.
Midtown
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec32257e8b9bc3ab69979f7 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dinnin g table etc..
Mt. Pleasant South
1521 Clayton Rd
1521 Clayton Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Gorgeous ranch style custom home - Property Id: 284019 Move in ready home in the East Foothills of San Jose. Gorgeous ranch style custom home. Split wing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room and family room.
Downtown San Jose
114 E Santa Clara St
114 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Rymar
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose
2584 Heron Court, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1432 sqft
2584 Heron Ct, San Jose, 3 bed 2.5 bath 3 story Condo available soon! - Make this Charming 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 3 story Condo in San Jose your next home. It has close access to highway 680 and Shopping Center.
