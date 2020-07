Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Must be clean, responsible, non-smoker with no pets. Completely furnished room in a townhome with all utilities and wifi included. Room is completely furnished with a bed, rug, lamp, dresser and mirror. Patio and BBQ, washer/dryer in unit as well. Full kitchen. Pool and spa in complex. Excellent location, very quiet, close to many colleges, shopping, restaurants and City of Hope and great freeway access. Long-term renter.