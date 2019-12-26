846 Swiss Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

NEWLY remodeled, central AC, attached garage. appliances included - Immaculate townhouse in desired Swiss Trails complex. Quiet, well kept complex in excellent Duarte location. Directly off 605 FWY. close to 201 FWY and off Huntington Dr.

Blocks from Duarte Bike Trail, community strip mall, Santa Teresita Hospital, many parks, Valley View Elementary, North View Intermediate School, Mount Olive Alternative Education School.



This unit is very close to the Community Pool & Spa. Lots of guest parking.



The living room has a charming wood-burning gas fireplace opening to the front patio. The unit is light and bright and has an open floor plan. This 3-bedroom townhouse has a large enclosed patio and 2-car garage. New kitchen bay window with quartz countertop, new stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator), and central AC.



We are looking for $7800 monthly household income, credit over 675; no eviction record, no collection record, no smoking, no third-party checks.

Tenant Liability to Landlord insurance required ($150 per year).

Pet rent $200 per pet per month. maximum one pet under 15 lbs

$50 per application (non-refundable). Please do not send money.

Apply on-site in person.



For special showing, please call or text Luis 626.688.1413

Real Property Management - Fairmate



