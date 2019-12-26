All apartments in Duarte
846 Swiss Trail

846 Swiss Trail Road · No Longer Available
Location

846 Swiss Trail Road, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
NEWLY remodeled, central AC, attached garage. appliances included - Immaculate townhouse in desired Swiss Trails complex. Quiet, well kept complex in excellent Duarte location. Directly off 605 FWY. close to 201 FWY and off Huntington Dr.
Blocks from Duarte Bike Trail, community strip mall, Santa Teresita Hospital, many parks, Valley View Elementary, North View Intermediate School, Mount Olive Alternative Education School.

This unit is very close to the Community Pool & Spa. Lots of guest parking.

The living room has a charming wood-burning gas fireplace opening to the front patio. The unit is light and bright and has an open floor plan. This 3-bedroom townhouse has a large enclosed patio and 2-car garage. New kitchen bay window with quartz countertop, new stainless steel appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator), and central AC.

We are looking for $7800 monthly household income, credit over 675; no eviction record, no collection record, no smoking, no third-party checks.
Tenant Liability to Landlord insurance required ($150 per year).
Pet rent $200 per pet per month. maximum one pet under 15 lbs
$50 per application (non-refundable). Please do not send money.
Apply on-site in person.

For special showing, please call or text Luis 626.688.1413
Real Property Management - Fairmate

(RLNE4195924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

