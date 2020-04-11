2992 Hacienda Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home situated in a heart of Duarte overlooking the Rancho Duarte Golf Course and close to Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. This lovely home is one of the largest plan in the community with 4 bedroom 2.5 bath and fully upgraded. As you enter, beautiful porcelain floor welcomes you with high ceiling. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, white cabinets and black granite counter top gives it a modern touch. Family room with brick fire place. View of the Golf course makes this home extra special. Laminate floors on the stairs and upstairs makes for easy clean, Master bedroom has its own ensuite dual vanity bathroom with granite counter top. Full length closet with mirror doors and built in cabinets in all the bedrooms are a plus. Other 3 bedrooms are good size as well. Home has lots of natural light and surrounded with greenery and nature very peaceful. This is a beautiful home with fruit trees like apples, lemon and plum trees in the backyard! Owners have done lots of upgrades, recently painted inside, new AC, HVAC and water heater. 2 car garage has lots of storage cabinets. There is large shade in the yard for extra storage. House is move in ready and want last long! Duarte is home for its California Schools of the Arts!