Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

2992 Hacienda Drive

Location

2992 Hacienda Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Beautiful home situated in a heart of Duarte overlooking the Rancho Duarte Golf Course and close to Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area. This lovely home is one of the largest plan in the community with 4 bedroom 2.5 bath and fully upgraded. As you enter, beautiful porcelain floor welcomes you with high ceiling. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, white cabinets and black granite counter top gives it a modern touch. Family room with brick fire place. View of the Golf course makes this home extra special. Laminate floors on the stairs and upstairs makes for easy clean, Master bedroom has its own ensuite dual vanity bathroom with granite counter top. Full length closet with mirror doors and built in cabinets in all the bedrooms are a plus. Other 3 bedrooms are good size as well. Home has lots of natural light and surrounded with greenery and nature very peaceful. This is a beautiful home with fruit trees like apples, lemon and plum trees in the backyard! Owners have done lots of upgrades, recently painted inside, new AC, HVAC and water heater. 2 car garage has lots of storage cabinets. There is large shade in the yard for extra storage. House is move in ready and want last long! Duarte is home for its California Schools of the Arts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have any available units?
2992 Hacienda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2992 Hacienda Drive have?
Some of 2992 Hacienda Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Hacienda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Hacienda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Hacienda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2992 Hacienda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duarte.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Hacienda Drive offers parking.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Hacienda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have a pool?
No, 2992 Hacienda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have accessible units?
No, 2992 Hacienda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 Hacienda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 Hacienda Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2992 Hacienda Drive has units with air conditioning.

