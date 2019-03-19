2558 Gardi St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Almost like new dream home, totally rebuild in 2012 with mountain view. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has french door to enter the backyard. high ceiling beautiful home. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets with gas stove and wine refrigerator.

Beautifully landscaped backyard is an entertainer's delight with weathered proof roofing gazebos, covered patio. Many fruit trees, beautifully landscaped backyard. This home back up to the trail. Located close to schools, restaurants, parks, golf course, & 210 & 605 Fwy access.

