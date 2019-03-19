All apartments in Duarte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2558 Gardi St

2558 Gardi Street · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Gardi Street, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Almost like new dream home, totally rebuild in 2012 with mountain view. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom has french door to enter the backyard. high ceiling beautiful home. Kitchen with upgraded cabinets with gas stove and wine refrigerator.
Beautifully landscaped backyard is an entertainer's delight with weathered proof roofing gazebos, covered patio. Many fruit trees, beautifully landscaped backyard. This home back up to the trail. Located close to schools, restaurants, parks, golf course, & 210 & 605 Fwy access.
It will not last!

(RLNE4683005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Gardi St have any available units?
2558 Gardi St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 2558 Gardi St have?
Some of 2558 Gardi St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Gardi St currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Gardi St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Gardi St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2558 Gardi St is pet friendly.
Does 2558 Gardi St offer parking?
Yes, 2558 Gardi St offers parking.
Does 2558 Gardi St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2558 Gardi St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Gardi St have a pool?
No, 2558 Gardi St does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Gardi St have accessible units?
No, 2558 Gardi St does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Gardi St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2558 Gardi St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2558 Gardi St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2558 Gardi St has units with air conditioning.
