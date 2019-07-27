All apartments in Duarte
1923 East Huntington Drive - A
Last updated July 27 2019

1923 East Huntington Drive - A

1923 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Huntington Drive, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent four level condo in Duarte less than one mile from Metro Gold Line with lots of shopping and resaurants just down the street! Completely upgraded with recessed lighting, quarts counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, two tone paint with crown molding, and in-unit washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious with grand balcony, restrooms are up to date and large two car garage has space for extra storage. Open houses will be be scheduled weekly and condo will be ready for move in late August. HOA included with rent.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Text or call Daniel @ (562) 316-0077 for Open House times.

TO APPLY: go to whittierpropertymanager.com and click application or text Daniel (562) 316-0077. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have any available units?
1923 East Huntington Drive - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have?
Some of 1923 East Huntington Drive - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 East Huntington Drive - A currently offering any rent specials?
1923 East Huntington Drive - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 East Huntington Drive - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A is pet friendly.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A offer parking?
Yes, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A offers parking.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have a pool?
No, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A does not have a pool.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have accessible units?
No, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 East Huntington Drive - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 East Huntington Drive - A does not have units with air conditioning.
