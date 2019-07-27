1923 East Huntington Drive - A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent four level condo in Duarte less than one mile from Metro Gold Line with lots of shopping and resaurants just down the street! Completely upgraded with recessed lighting, quarts counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, two tone paint with crown molding, and in-unit washer/dryer. Master bedroom is spacious with grand balcony, restrooms are up to date and large two car garage has space for extra storage. Open houses will be be scheduled weekly and condo will be ready for move in late August. HOA included with rent.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 3x the rent, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Text or call Daniel @ (562) 316-0077 for Open House times.



TO APPLY: go to whittierpropertymanager.com and click application or text Daniel (562) 316-0077. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management company.