This very nice townhome in the city of Duarte in a sought-after community. Centrally located near shopping, the Metro Link and the Gold Line. This wonderful townhome features 3 good size bedrooms, walk in closets, 3 bathrooms, a spacious living room with fireplace, dinning area, indoor laundry room, plenty of storage, 2 car attached garage with direct access, along with a permit for 1 additional parking space. Come take a look and see what a great place this is.