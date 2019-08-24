All apartments in Duarte
1434 Highland Ave # 7

1434 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Highland Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Beautiful Condo - 2BR 1.5BA Unit in Duarte - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit
Remodeled
Ground level entry
Hardwood flooring and carpet
Kitchen with stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
Granite counter tops
Recessed lighting
Central air & heat
Water and trash included
Private patio
Laundry area in garage with washer and dryer included
Garage (total 2 spaces) - attached garage with direct access to unit

Walking distance to City of Hope. Near Gold Line Duarte /City of Hope Station. Near library, theaters, schools shopping, Old Town Monrovia. Easy access to 210 Freeway. Minutes to Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, Arcadia, Pasadena, Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, El Monte, San Gabriel

Tobacco-free property
One indoor cat allowed with additional pet deposit
A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT

Call our office at (626) 574-0828 to view the unit.
One (1) year lease required with security deposit

(RLNE5080486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have any available units?
1434 Highland Ave # 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have?
Some of 1434 Highland Ave # 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Highland Ave # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Highland Ave # 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Highland Ave # 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 offers parking.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have a pool?
No, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have accessible units?
No, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 Highland Ave # 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1434 Highland Ave # 7 has units with air conditioning.
