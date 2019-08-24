1434 Highland Ave # 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Beautiful Condo - 2BR 1.5BA Unit in Duarte - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit

Remodeled

Ground level entry

Hardwood flooring and carpet

Kitchen with stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher

Granite counter tops

Recessed lighting

Central air & heat

Water and trash included

Private patio

Laundry area in garage with washer and dryer included

Garage (total 2 spaces) - attached garage with direct access to unit



Walking distance to City of Hope. Near Gold Line Duarte /City of Hope Station. Near library, theaters, schools shopping, Old Town Monrovia. Easy access to 210 Freeway. Minutes to Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, Arcadia, Pasadena, Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, El Monte, San Gabriel



Tobacco-free property

One indoor cat allowed with additional pet deposit

A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT



Call our office at (626) 574-0828 to view the unit.

One (1) year lease required with security deposit



(RLNE5080486)