1434 Highland Ave # 7

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Beautiful Condo - 2BR 1.5BA Unit in Duarte - 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit
Remodeled
Ground level entry
Hardwood flooring and carpet
Kitchen with stainless steel stove, refrigerator and dishwasher
Granite counter tops
Recessed lighting
Central air & heat
Water and trash included
Private patio
Laundry area in garage with washer and dryer included
Garage (total 2 spaces) - attached garage with direct access to unit
Walking distance to City of Hope. Near Gold Line Duarte /City of Hope Station. Near library, theaters, schools shopping, Old Town Monrovia. Easy access to 210 Freeway. Minutes to Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, Arcadia, Pasadena, Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, El Monte, San Gabriel
Tobacco-free property
One indoor cat allowed with additional pet deposit
A 700 OR HIGHER FICO CREDIT SCORE IS REQUIRED FOR EACH ADULT
Call our office at (626) 574-0828 to view the unit.
One (1) year lease required with security deposit
(RLNE5080486)