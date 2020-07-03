6316 Crystal Springs Cir

Amenities

MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Revel in the comforts of lakeside luxury in Discovery Bay at The Lakes, This beautiful neighborhood – in the area’s only gated master planned community – features elegant residences, high end finishes, approximately 3100 square feet and up to 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Here you’ll enjoy private master suites, soaring 10' ceilings, unique bonus, highly upgraded kitchen, upgraded appliances and so much more. Explore the great outdoors with access to miles of Delta waterways, community fountains, and trails, or take advantage of shopping and dining options just around the corner. Offering a location you’ll love, 3 car garage 2 master suites on the lower level, The home is like new from top to bottom, distinctive style and sophistication