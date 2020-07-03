All apartments in Discovery Bay
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:23 PM

6316 Crystal Springs Cir

6316 Crystal Spring Circle · (707) 628-1747
Location

6316 Crystal Spring Circle, Discovery Bay, CA 94505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3092 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MICHELLE STORNETTA - 707-628-1747 - Revel in the comforts of lakeside luxury in Discovery Bay at The Lakes, This beautiful neighborhood – in the area’s only gated master planned community – features elegant residences, high end finishes, approximately 3100 square feet and up to 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Here you’ll enjoy private master suites, soaring 10' ceilings, unique bonus, highly upgraded kitchen, upgraded appliances and so much more. Explore the great outdoors with access to miles of Delta waterways, community fountains, and trails, or take advantage of shopping and dining options just around the corner. Offering a location you’ll love, 3 car garage 2 master suites on the lower level, The home is like new from top to bottom, distinctive style and sophistication

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have any available units?
6316 Crystal Springs Cir has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6316 Crystal Springs Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Crystal Springs Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Crystal Springs Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Discovery Bay.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir offers parking.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have a pool?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have accessible units?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Crystal Springs Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 6316 Crystal Springs Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
