Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12

901 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

901 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before February the 15th and get a $500 Onetime Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern, 2BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS CONDO in the private neighborhood in Diamond Bar.

The bright and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood and tile floors as well as a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.

The exterior features a lawn, a patio, a backyard, and a balcony - all perfect spaces to entertain guests or to unwind and relax. Amenities include parks, access to public transportation, hot tubs, and a shared pool. A single-car driveway parking is available for use. Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees. Security cameras are set up but tenants are not allowed to use them. Renters are welcome to install their own.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required

Nearby Parks: Carlton J. Peterson Park, Country Crossing Park, and Cesar Chavez Park.

Bus lines:
853 Diamond Bar- Diamond Ranch - 0.1 mile
195 Pomona Transcenter- Phillips Ranch- Cal Poly - 0.3 mile
854 Diamond Bar- Diamond Ranch - 0.3 mile
482 Pomona Trancenter - Puente Hills Mall - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have any available units?
901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have?
Some of 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 currently offering any rent specials?
901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 pet-friendly?
No, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 offer parking?
Yes, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 offers parking.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have a pool?
Yes, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 has a pool.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have accessible units?
No, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12 has units with air conditioning.

