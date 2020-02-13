901 Golden Springs Dr Unit F12

Amenities

Hurry!!! Limited offer! Move-in on or before February the 15th and get a $500 Onetime Move-in discount on the 1st full month rent.



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Modern, 2BEDROOMS, 2-BATHROOMS CONDO in the private neighborhood in Diamond Bar.



The bright and UNFURNISHED interior features hardwood and tile floors as well as a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, centralized air conditioning and gas heating are installed.



The exterior features a lawn, a patio, a backyard, and a balcony - all perfect spaces to entertain guests or to unwind and relax. Amenities include parks, access to public transportation, hot tubs, and a shared pool. A single-car driveway parking is available for use. Strictly no pets are permitted on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fees. Security cameras are set up but tenants are not allowed to use them. Renters are welcome to install their own.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required



Nearby Parks: Carlton J. Peterson Park, Country Crossing Park, and Cesar Chavez Park.



Bus lines:

853 Diamond Bar- Diamond Ranch - 0.1 mile

195 Pomona Transcenter- Phillips Ranch- Cal Poly - 0.3 mile

854 Diamond Bar- Diamond Ranch - 0.3 mile

482 Pomona Trancenter - Puente Hills Mall - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



