Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
644 Bowcreek Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

644 Bowcreek Dr

644 Bowcreek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

644 Bowcreek Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Diamond Bar Home For Rent - You new 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is nestled on a quite street in hills of Diamond Bar. Your large and beautiful kitchen is set up perfectly for the family, and for entertaining your guest.
The master suite is exactly what you have been looking for with plenty of other bathrooms and bedrooms for the family.
Even though you are nestled in the hills you are still just a quick drive from shopping, schools, and major freeway access.
Schedule your walk thru today.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5185084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have any available units?
644 Bowcreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 644 Bowcreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
644 Bowcreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Bowcreek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Bowcreek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr offer parking?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have a pool?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Bowcreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Bowcreek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
