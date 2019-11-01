644 Bowcreek Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Diamond Bar Home For Rent - You new 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is nestled on a quite street in hills of Diamond Bar. Your large and beautiful kitchen is set up perfectly for the family, and for entertaining your guest.

The master suite is exactly what you have been looking for with plenty of other bathrooms and bedrooms for the family.

Even though you are nestled in the hills you are still just a quick drive from shopping, schools, and major freeway access.

Schedule your walk thru today.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5185084)