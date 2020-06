Amenities

This beautiful home, in the highly desirable area of Diamond Bar, is ready to move in. This 1649 sqft house sits on a 13,422 Sqft lot, features 4 bedrooms and bathrooms, 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Home is in very convenient location, close to park, restaurant, shopping, Freeway 57 and 60. Call to schedule you appointment!!! Best house in the neighborhood you will fall in love with this home. Gardener included.