22879 Hilton Head Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

https://losangeles.sublet.org/sgv/sub/d/diamond-bar-diamond-bar-2beds-2baths/7088068238.html



If you want to move in to Diamond Bar, but do not want long term now, this is the best option



1. Condo for short term lease

2. 2 beds, 2 baths, 940 sqft

3. 2 x parking space

4. Dishwasher, Microwave, Range / Oven, Washer / Dryer

5. Location: Diamond Bar Tennis Club

6. Amenities: Pool, Tennis courts

7. Short term available from 3/20 - 8/31

8. $1500/m - 1900/m, negotiation is available based on rent period

9. no smoking

10. Note: there is a little bit of furniture such as desk

11. Living experience: very quiet and safe(security peoples are at the entrance, 247)

12. If you need some furniture from me, we can negotiate it

13. You will need to contact me through email first to get a short video of this apt