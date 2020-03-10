All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:35 AM

22879 Hilton Head Dr

22879 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22879 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
https://losangeles.sublet.org/sgv/sub/d/diamond-bar-diamond-bar-2beds-2baths/7088068238.html

If you want to move in to Diamond Bar, but do not want long term now, this is the best option

1. Condo for short term lease
2. 2 beds, 2 baths, 940 sqft
3. 2 x parking space
4. Dishwasher, Microwave, Range / Oven, Washer / Dryer
5. Location: Diamond Bar Tennis Club
6. Amenities: Pool, Tennis courts
7. Short term available from 3/20 - 8/31
8. $1500/m - 1900/m, negotiation is available based on rent period
9. no smoking
10. Note: there is a little bit of furniture such as desk
11. Living experience: very quiet and safe(security peoples are at the entrance, 247)
12. If you need some furniture from me, we can negotiate it
13. You will need to contact me through email first to get a short video of this apt

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have any available units?
22879 Hilton Head Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have?
Some of 22879 Hilton Head Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22879 Hilton Head Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22879 Hilton Head Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22879 Hilton Head Dr pet-friendly?
No, 22879 Hilton Head Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22879 Hilton Head Dr offers parking.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22879 Hilton Head Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have a pool?
Yes, 22879 Hilton Head Dr has a pool.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have accessible units?
No, 22879 Hilton Head Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22879 Hilton Head Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 22879 Hilton Head Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22879 Hilton Head Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
