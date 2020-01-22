2246 Shady Hills Dr

Amenities

Diamond Bar - Walnut Valley School District, this property is short distance to Evergreen Elementary, Diamond Bar High School, shopping centers. There is also a school bus available to Chaparral Middle School. This condo has a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. detached 2 car garage with direct access to the home through the private patio. a lovely small private yard, and community pool and spa! This condo is a turnkey gem. Easy access to the 57 and 60 Fwy. Within close proximity to H-Mart, Albertsons, Walmart, Post Office, Banks, Dining, schools and more. Come See! Must See!



No Pets Allowed



