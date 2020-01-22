All apartments in Diamond Bar
2246 Shady Hills Dr
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

2246 Shady Hills Dr

2246 Shady Hills Drive · (909) 861-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2246 Shady Hills Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Diamond Bar - Walnut Valley School District, this property is short distance to Evergreen Elementary, Diamond Bar High School, shopping centers. There is also a school bus available to Chaparral Middle School. This condo has a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. detached 2 car garage with direct access to the home through the private patio. a lovely small private yard, and community pool and spa! This condo is a turnkey gem. Easy access to the 57 and 60 Fwy. Within close proximity to H-Mart, Albertsons, Walmart, Post Office, Banks, Dining, schools and more. Come See! Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5463928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have any available units?
2246 Shady Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have?
Some of 2246 Shady Hills Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2246 Shady Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2246 Shady Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2246 Shady Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2246 Shady Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2246 Shady Hills Dr does offer parking.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2246 Shady Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2246 Shady Hills Dr has a pool.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 2246 Shady Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2246 Shady Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2246 Shady Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2246 Shady Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
