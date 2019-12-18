All apartments in Diamond Bar
20599 Peaceful Woods Drive

20599 Peaceful Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20599 Peaceful Woods Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful, modern home is located in a prime area of Diamond Bar. Located near award winning schools, and shopping. The first floor has outdoor patio, kitchen and living area which are combined open layout with a beautiful view of the cityscape. Kitchen is fully stocked with stainless steel microwave, ovens, stove top, and refrigerator. There is also a walk in pantry.The dining area also has large windows with breath taking views of the city. The home is tiled throughout, with the exception of the bedrooms which are carpeted. The second floor has master bedroom, 2 minor bedrooms, laundry room, and bathroom. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, bathroom with sunken tub and standing shower as well as "his" and "her" sinks. The laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer and large linen closet shelf space. The top floor has a large den/bonus room with a mini fridge installed. The 4th bedroom is up here and can be used as a guest loft area.

Gardener to be paid by owner.
All other utilities paid by tenant.
NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have any available units?
20599 Peaceful Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have?
Some of 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20599 Peaceful Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20599 Peaceful Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

