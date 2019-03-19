1844 Tintah Drive

Amenities

Nestled in the prestigious Walnut Valley School District, this property is walking distance to Maple Hill Elementary, shopping centers, and family friendly parks. This home has a great floor plan with spacious living areas throughout, along with bathrooms that are newly renovated and carefully maintained. This home also includes recently upgraded heating and air conditioning systems perfect for hot summer days or cold winter nights. In addition, the home offers an open kitchen that has been newly renovated with corian countertops and wood cabinets. Not to mention the backyard also offers versatility, with plenty of entertainment space.

Schedule your appointment to see this gorgeous home ASAP!