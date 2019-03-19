All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1844 Tintah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1844 Tintah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1844 Tintah Drive

1844 Tintah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1844 Tintah Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nestled in the prestigious Walnut Valley School District, this property is walking distance to Maple Hill Elementary, shopping centers, and family friendly parks. This home has a great floor plan with spacious living areas throughout, along with bathrooms that are newly renovated and carefully maintained. This home also includes recently upgraded heating and air conditioning systems perfect for hot summer days or cold winter nights. In addition, the home offers an open kitchen that has been newly renovated with corian countertops and wood cabinets. Not to mention the backyard also offers versatility, with plenty of entertainment space.
Schedule your appointment to see this gorgeous home ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 Tintah Drive have any available units?
1844 Tintah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1844 Tintah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1844 Tintah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 Tintah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive offer parking?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive have a pool?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive have accessible units?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1844 Tintah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1844 Tintah Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1844 Tintah Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles