All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1566 Sunbluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1566 Sunbluff Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1566 Sunbluff Drive

1566 Sunbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1566 Sunbluff Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling. Gourmet Kitchen, walk-in pantry, beautiful Marble Countertops open floor plan next to a spacious Family room with fireplace. Convenient Main floor bedroom and full bath. On the 2nd floor: A Very Spacious Master Suite with an amazing view, huge walk-in closet, large bathtub, separate shower. 3 other spacious bedrooms with own walk-in closets. New paint, new flooring. Well-maintained outdoor area with panoramic views. "Must See" to appreciate the beauty and extra features this home has to offer. Great Location! Walking distance to award-winning Schools, 2 mile to Diamond Bar High School, 1 mile to Saint Denis Catholic Church, close to all amenities and easy access to 60 and 57 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have any available units?
1566 Sunbluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 1566 Sunbluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Sunbluff Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Sunbluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive offer parking?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have a pool?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Sunbluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Sunbluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles