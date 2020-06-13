1566 Sunbluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Home with Breathtaking City Light, Mountain and Canyon View in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry to Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with a Glorious Chandelier hanging from the high ceiling. Gourmet Kitchen, walk-in pantry, beautiful Marble Countertops open floor plan next to a spacious Family room with fireplace. Convenient Main floor bedroom and full bath. On the 2nd floor: A Very Spacious Master Suite with an amazing view, huge walk-in closet, large bathtub, separate shower. 3 other spacious bedrooms with own walk-in closets. New paint, new flooring. Well-maintained outdoor area with panoramic views. "Must See" to appreciate the beauty and extra features this home has to offer. Great Location! Walking distance to award-winning Schools, 2 mile to Diamond Bar High School, 1 mile to Saint Denis Catholic Church, close to all amenities and easy access to 60 and 57 Fwy.