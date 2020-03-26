78328 Desert Willow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020.. Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom freshly painted, furnished, well-stocked residence with family room, living room, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook facing back patio and greenbelt. Attached home features 2 TVs, 3 skylights, north-facing back patio and tiled floors in all rooms except carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the morning sunrises from the outdoor area. Master bedroom suite with king sized bed and alcove window. Master bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on opposite side of house for ultimate privacy with queen bed. 2nd full bathroom with designer paint and shower over tub. Separate office alcove. Wifi. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer in garage. Sun City PD is an active adult community (1 person must be 55)with golf courses, pools, tennis,much more