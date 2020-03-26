All apartments in Desert Palms
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive

78328 Desert Willow Drive · (760) 636-8527
Location

78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020.. Enjoy all the comforts of home in this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom freshly painted, furnished, well-stocked residence with family room, living room, formal dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook facing back patio and greenbelt. Attached home features 2 TVs, 3 skylights, north-facing back patio and tiled floors in all rooms except carpet in bedrooms. Enjoy the morning sunrises from the outdoor area. Master bedroom suite with king sized bed and alcove window. Master bathroom with double vanity, walk in shower and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom on opposite side of house for ultimate privacy with queen bed. 2nd full bathroom with designer paint and shower over tub. Separate office alcove. Wifi. 2 car garage. Washer and dryer in garage. Sun City PD is an active adult community (1 person must be 55)with golf courses, pools, tennis,much more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have any available units?
78328 Desert Willow Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have?
Some of 78328 Desert Willow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78328 Desert Willow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78328 Desert Willow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78328 Desert Willow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78328 Desert Willow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78328 Desert Willow Drive does offer parking.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78328 Desert Willow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78328 Desert Willow Drive has a pool.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have accessible units?
No, 78328 Desert Willow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78328 Desert Willow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78328 Desert Willow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78328 Desert Willow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
